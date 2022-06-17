Advertisement

Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers

The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in 2022 appears to finally be waning.(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A bird flu outbreak in the U.S. that led to the deaths of more than 40 million chickens and turkeys and contributed to a spike in egg and meat prices appears to be waning, but experts caution the virus hasn’t disappeared and worry another surge could take hold this fall.

The Department of Agriculture isn’t ready to say the outbreak is winding down, but some state agriculture and industry officials are optimistic the end is near as hot weather spreads across the country.

The cost of the outbreak is still being tallied but the USDA has already approved $793 million in additional funding this year.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.
Dialysis patient threatened to shoot hospital staff over meal he was given, police say
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Ex-Iowa police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of girl
Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pauses as he makes a statement to media gathered...
UK gov’t orders Julian Assange’s extradition to US; appeal planned
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church