Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.(Terry Renna | (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in southwest Missouri earlier this month.

Police say Bowyer’s vehicle struck a woman walking on an exit ramp on June 5 near Osage Beach.

Bowyer stopped immediately and called 911.

Police say 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton died at the scene.

The crash report says Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, provided a roadside blood sample that recorded no alcohol.

Bowyer, a Fox Sports racing analyst, retired from NASCAR in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races in 15 years.

