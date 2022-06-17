Advertisement

At least 1 dead, several injured in Missouri house explosion

At least one person is dead and four others are injured after an explosion in a north St. Louis County neighborhood early Friday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion and resulting fire north of St. Louis killed at least one person and critically injured several others.

Police said in a news release that the explosion happened at around 1:20 a.m. Friday in northern St. Louis County just west of Spanish Lake.

Officers and firefighters who were called to the scene found the house in flames and a person outside it who had died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Four other people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injures. Officials have not said what might have caused the blast, but police said bomb and arson detectives are investigating.

Police haven’t released the names and ages of those injured and killed.

