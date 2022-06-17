Advertisement

Pleasant Weekend Ahead

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for continued sunshine for your Father’s Day weekend events and summer activities. Seasonal temperatures are with us as we fall to the mid to upper 50s overnight tonight and then warm to the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. Sunday starts our next warm up with highs topping out in the upper 80s but with dew points still around 60, it won’t feel too humid and should still make for a nice outdoor day for dad. The heat really cranks up again early next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the mid to upper 90s and humidity returning. This all comes ahead of our next shot at rain and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

