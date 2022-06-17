Advertisement

Wages are up but inflation causes pay cut

For the first time since 1994, the Federal Reserve raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday.
By CNN
Jun. 17, 2022
(CNN) - American paychecks are climbing faster than ever, but thanks to inflation, it feels like workers all got handed a pay cut.

Moody’s analytics says the average U.S. consumer is now spending about $460 more per month compared to the amount paid for the same services at this time last year.

Analysts say, although many workers are seeing their wages rise at a pace not seen in decades, consumer prices have basically nullified those gains.

Many Americans are also keeping close watch on their wallets.

A study from the University of Michigan says real disposable income per capita may soon fall to the country’s largest annual decline since 1932.

