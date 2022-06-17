Advertisement

Walgreens, Kroger recall medications for not meeting child safety standards

The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens.

The bottles contain the pain relievers Acetaminophen, Ibuprofen, and Aspirin.

There’s nothing wrong with the medication, but the bottles don’t meet standards for child resistance.

That means a child could open them and accidentally ingest the medications inside.

All the bottles are branded either Walgreens or Kroger.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listed on the CPSC’s website, as well as Kroger and Walgreen’s websites.

