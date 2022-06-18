Advertisement

Absolutely Spectacular

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a comfortable start to the weekend with lows in the 50s and 60s, we are in for a nice day. Highs are expected to make it into the lower 80s with dew points in the 50s. This is perfect weather for the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market this morning and the Freedom Festival Balloon Glow tonight. A warm front heads to the north on Sunday, increasing the mugginess and temperatures. Look for highs in the middle to upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great day and a safe weekend.

