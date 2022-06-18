Advertisement

Floods in India, Bangladesh leave millions homeless, 18 dead
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Army troops have been called in to rescue thousands of people stranded by massive floods that have ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links. In India’s Assam state, at least nine people were killed in the floods and 2 million saw their homes submerged. Lightning strikes in parts of neighboring Bangladesh have left at least nine dead since Friday.

Both countries have asked their militaries for help as more flooding looms with rains expected to continue over the weekend. The Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers, breached its mud embankments, inundating 3,000 villages and croplands. Train services were canceled in India and the Sylhet airport in northeastern Bangladesh was closed by rising floodwaters.

