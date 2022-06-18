A sunny and warm holiday forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overnight we’ll be mostly clear with lows cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday will be lovely for Father’s Day and Juneteenth with plenty of sunshine. However, tomorrow will be warmer thanks to southerly winds with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Even warmer conditions will move in Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs reaching the 90s.

