At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians’ welfare

(AP) -NEW YORK (AP) — The dogs are in the spotlight at the Westminster Kennel Club show. But the storied canine competition is also illuminating the human issue of veterinarians’ mental health.

In conjunction with a first-time Veterinarian of the Year award that will be presented Wednesday to Pennsylvania vet Dr. Joseph Rossi, the club is giving $10,000 to a charity focused on veterinary professionals’ psychological welfare.

Nearly 3,500 dogs are expected to compete in various events at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York. Events begin with an agility competition Saturday and continue Monday through Wednesday. Best in show will be awarded Wednesday night.

