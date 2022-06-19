Another nice outdoor day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll start warming up again today thanks to southerly winds picking up. Highs this afternoon warm to the upper 80s and low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Low humidity will still make for a nice afternoon. The heat turns up once again as we head into the workweek. Highs both Monday and Tuesday top out in the mid to upper 90s along with rising dew points making it feel muggy again. This heat precedes thunderstorm chances we are watching late Tuesday into Wednesday.

