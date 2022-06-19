Advertisement

Another nice outdoor day

We’ll start warming up again today thanks to southerly winds picking up. Highs this afternoon warm to the upper 80s and low 90s under a mostly sunny sky.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll start warming up again today thanks to southerly winds picking up. Highs this afternoon warm to the upper 80s and low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Low humidity will still make for a nice afternoon. The heat turns up once again as we head into the workweek. Highs both Monday and Tuesday top out in the mid to upper 90s along with rising dew points making it feel muggy again. This heat precedes thunderstorm chances we are watching late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media set up before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Fisherman’s body found in Appanoose County lake
A sunny and warm holiday forecast
A sunny and warm holiday forecast
Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa
A migrant was stabbed to death in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent, according to a...
Migrant stabbed to death by Border Patrol agent in altercation, autopsy finds

Latest News

We’ll start warming up again today thanks to southerly winds picking up.
First Alert Forecast
A sunny and warm holiday forecast
A sunny and warm holiday forecast
First Alert Forecast
Absolutely Spectacular
Look for continued sunshine for your Father’s Day weekend events and summer activities.
Pleasant Weekend Ahead