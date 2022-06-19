Advertisement

Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister says the country will limit the use of gas for electricity production amid concerns about possible shortages caused by a reduction in supplies from Russia. Germany has been trying to fill its gas storage facilities to capacity ahead of the winter months, when gas is more urgently needed as a heating fuel.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Germany will try to compensate for the move by increasing the burning of coal, a more polluting fossil fuel. He described the move as “bitter, but it’s simply necessary in this situation.” While the situation on the gas markets has become more acute in recent days, storage facilities are still able to make up the shortfall from Russia with purchases from elsewhere.

