Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our sunny and hot holiday weekend will turn into a sunny and hot workweek. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a clear sky, and we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun and winds from the south will help temperatures climb into the 90s across Eastern Iowa. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while outside.

Tuesday will still be hot with highs in the 90s.

