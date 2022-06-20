Advertisement

Adventureland announces new Halloween themed event coming this fall

The park will hold "Phantom Fall Fest" every weekend from September 30 to October 30.
The park will hold “Phantom Fall Fest” every weekend from September 30 to October 30.(Adventureland Park Facebook)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland Park announced on Monday its new Halloween themed event coming later this year.

The park will hold “Phantom Fall Fest” every weekend from September 30 to October 30.

In a post on the Adventureland website, staff said the event will bring specialty food and drink options, as well as scare zones after dark.

The post lists the following haunts and scare zones:

“Haunted Houses: mAlice in Wonderland, The Corn Stalkers, CarnEVIL and  Spirits of the Swamp. Scare Zones: MasqueRAGE: The Phantom’s World, Death Metal Vampires and Arachnophobia.”

