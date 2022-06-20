Advertisement

Heating Up Again

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The highest heat for the week is heading in on Tuesday. This also happens to be the day of the summer solstice. Officially summer kicks off at 4:13 am. It certainly will feel like it as the highs rise into the upper 90s. Heat index values should exceed 100° with heat advisories likely. A cold front approaches during the late afternoon and evening. Isolated storms are possible along the front. As the front moves through lower dew points and a more comfortable air mass moves in for the remainder of the week. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

