Hot conditions the next few days

Plan on a hot one with highs well into the 90s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a hot couple of days ahead of us with plenty of sunshine as well. Look for highs into the 90s this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind. Lows tonight will probably stay up in the 70s over much of the area which will give us a head start into another hot one tomorrow. Highs tomorrow afternoon look to reach well into the 90s. A weak front arrives from the northwest later in the afternoon to early evening. This front will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Another system remains possible around Friday or Saturday and we’ll have to watch the potential for strong to severe weather during that time as well. Have a great week!

