Advertisement

Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Mike De Sisti | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is mounting an insanity defense.

Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident Nov. 21 in Waukesha. He pleaded not guilty in February.

His attorneys told Judge Jennifer Dorow during a hearing Monday that Brooks is now pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Dorow said she will appoint experts to examine him.

If the defense can show he couldn’t conform his conduct to the law, he would be committed to a mental health facility rather than prison.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone
Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone
Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday
Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say

Latest News

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ World War II veteran surprised with parade on his 99th birthday
A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
Law officers testifying for committee on Uvalde shooting
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car