Advertisement

Zelenskyy Father’s Day post spotlights family ties amid war

Zelenskyy Father's Day post spotlights family ties amid war
Zelenskyy Father's Day post spotlights family ties amid war(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted an uplifting Father’s Day message with 10 photos of parents and children set against the backdrop of war. He praised his nation’s fighters who “protect and defend the most precious.”

Zelenskyy wrote in English that followed the Ukrainian on Instagram: “Being a father is a great responsibility and a great happiness. It is strength, wisdom, motivation to go forward and not to give up.” One photograph shows a kneeling soldier kissing a child. In another, a couple look toward a swaddled baby. His message Sunday came as four months of war appear to be straining troop morale on both sides.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media set up before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Fisherman’s body found in Appanoose County lake
A sunny and warm holiday forecast
A sunny and warm holiday forecast
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp

Latest News

FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone
Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone
Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday
Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say