Advertisement

Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits amusement park, police say

FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an...
FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an officer was called by park security regarding a dog that was left in a hot car at Kings Island.(Joe Simon/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A man was left with a warning by police after he allegedly left his dog inside of a hot car while he went inside the amusement park, Kings Island.

The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an officer was called by park security regarding a dog that was left in a hot car.

The report claims the officer arrived in the Kings Island parking lot around 6 p.m. on June 15.

The responding officer wrote in the report that he saw a small white dog “panting aggressively” inside of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s window was cracked approximately three inches, according to the responding officer. Kings Island security used a thermal scanner to determine the temperature inside the vehicle, which was between 117 and 118 degrees, according to the officer’s report.

The officer was told by park security they had prior incident with dog’s owner three hours before his arrival.

Around 3 p.m., Kings Island security saw the dog left inside the locked vehicle for the first time. Temperature readings inside the vehicle at that time were reading between 120 and 125 degrees, the police report said.

Park security opened the vehicle and took the dog to the first aid center.

A note was left on the vehicle to let the owner know where the dog was taken. The owner arrived at the first aid center and retrieved the dog, police said.

The owner of the dog was exiting out of the park as officers were on scene for the second time the dog was left in the vehicle.

The officer said he explained to the owner that he could not leave the dog inside of the car while he was inside Kings Island. He also told the owner that it was 95 degrees outside and the heat index was well above 100.

Since the owner left his dog inside of the hot vehicle twice in one day, Kings Island advised the owner he was not welcomed back in the park for the rest of the day.

The officer told the dog’s owner that if he returned and found the dog left alone inside of the locked car again, the owner would be charged with cruelty to animals.

The owner said he understood and left without further incident, according to the police report.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone
Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone
Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday
Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3 of the...
Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs’ 6-2 loss
FILE PHOTO - District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, arrives for a news conference...
Mayor of Washington, DC, faces formidable primary challenge
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake