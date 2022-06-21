Hot today, a few isolated storms possible tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Summer officially starts today and the high temperatures will certainly deliver. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area. Highs will be well into the 90s with a heat index of 100+ this afternoon. A weak front will roll into the area this evening and it may just be enough to brew up an isolated storm. Plan on highs into the 80s tomorrow and Thursday along with quiet weather. By Friday and Saturday, several rounds of storms are possible. Those storms on Saturday have the potential to be strong or severe.

