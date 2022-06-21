Advertisement

Hot today, a few isolated storms possible tonight

It'll be a hot one yet again. Watch for a few isolated storms later today into the evening hours.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Summer officially starts today and the high temperatures will certainly deliver. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area. Highs will be well into the 90s with a heat index of 100+ this afternoon. A weak front will roll into the area this evening and it may just be enough to brew up an isolated storm. Plan on highs into the 80s tomorrow and Thursday along with quiet weather. By Friday and Saturday, several rounds of storms are possible. Those storms on Saturday have the potential to be strong or severe.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone
Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
The park will hold “Phantom Fall Fest” every weekend from September 30 to October 30.
Adventureland announces new Halloween themed event coming this fall
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in...
‘Public Safety Awareness Day’ in Coggon honors Linn County deputy shot one year ago

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Heating Up Again
kyou wx
Hot conditions the next few days
Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday
Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday
We’ll start warming up again today thanks to southerly winds picking up.
Another nice outdoor day