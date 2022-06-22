Advertisement

Great summer weather today and tomorrow

Plan on a wonderful summer day with less humidity and comfortable highs into the 80s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today and tomorrow continue to look like nice summer days. Plan on much lower humidity through the day along with highs into the mid-upper 80s over much of the area. Look for more of the same tomorrow. By Friday morning, another chance of storms may occur in portions of eastern Iowa, though the better chance looks to be Friday night into Saturday. Given high humidity in the area and a potent low pressure system nearby, any storm may feasibly turn strong to severe. Saturday night’s strong cold front will bring in some much cooler air on Sunday and Monday.

