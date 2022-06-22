Great summer weather today and tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today and tomorrow continue to look like nice summer days. Plan on much lower humidity through the day along with highs into the mid-upper 80s over much of the area. Look for more of the same tomorrow. By Friday morning, another chance of storms may occur in portions of eastern Iowa, though the better chance looks to be Friday night into Saturday. Given high humidity in the area and a potent low pressure system nearby, any storm may feasibly turn strong to severe. Saturday night’s strong cold front will bring in some much cooler air on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.