Happy Summer Solstice

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - As a cold front slides to the east a drier air mass moves in. Isolated storms are possible ahead of the front but will end quickly this evening. Highs stay in the 80s the next couple of days with dew points in the 50s making it feel more comfortable. Additional rainfall is possible again with showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Have a good night!

