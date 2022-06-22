Advertisement

Iowa School of Beauty closing Ottumwa campus

The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.
The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.(KEYC News Now)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - In a letter sent to its constituents, the President of the Iowa School of Beauty announced that the Ottumwa campus will be permanently closing.

Campuses in Des Moines and Sioux City will continue to operate. The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.

You can read the full letter below:

To our valued customers, alumni, and friends,

We regret to inform you that our Iowa School of Beauty Ottumwa campus is permanently closing, with our last anticipated date of operation being Aug 27, 2022.

Throughout the years we’ve graduated over 1,000 students from our programs, served tens of thousands of salon guests and we can’t thank the Ottumwa community enough for all of the support.

We will continue to operate campuses in both Des Moines and Sioux City in which we will continue to serve the students of Iowa with education in Cosmetology, Esthetics, and Massage Therapy.

We also want to thank the American Hair Academy in Mount Pleasant, IA for graciously accepting our students who are working to complete their Cosmetology programs.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at our business office located at 3305 70th Street Des Moines, IA 50322 or 515-318-5013.

Sincerely,

Andrew Oswald, President

Iowa School of Beauty

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Shocking surveillance video shows a father trying to protect his 7-month old baby from a man...
Caught on video: Father with baby pushes away man with gun
WSMV girl stabbed
Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
‘Let the kids decide,’ Hawkeye Wave music selection now in the hands of Kid Captains