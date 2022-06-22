Advertisement

Summerlike temperatures continue, with eventual storm chances

Expect another warm, but not very humid, day on Thursday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Summerlike temperatures will be a feature of most of our 7-day forecast, with a brief break possible in the middle.

Highs on Thursday approach the upper 80s and lower 90s with lots of sunshine. Winds on Thursday will also switch back to a southerly direction, which will start to increase our moisture content in the atmosphere.

By Friday morning, this could mean showers and storms for the area, leading into a cooler but muggier day. Storms are possible later Friday night into Saturday again, before drier weather moves in for a bit.

Sunday looks tremendous, with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s. A warming trend resumes for the first half of next week.

