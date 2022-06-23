Advertisement

Another warm day

Plan on another warm one with highs around 90.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another pretty classic June day across eastern Iowa with highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thankfully, the humidity remains low for yet another day so the heat index is not a problem. Tomorrow morning, some showers and storms are possible in central Iowa and we may get in on a few of those ourselves as a weak system moves east. Otherwise, the main window to watch for stormy weather is later Friday night into Saturday morning. Some of those storms may be strong to severe along with a risk of heavy rainfall. It’s questionable if we’ll see any re-development on Saturday afternoon/evening, but if we do, it appears scattered at this point.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras
The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.
Iowa School of Beauty closing Ottumwa campus
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55

Latest News

Clear and pleasant overnight.
Summerlike temperatures continue, with eventual storm chances
Clear and pleasant overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Great summer weather today and tomorrow
First Alert Forecast
Happy Summer Solstice