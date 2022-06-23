Another warm day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another pretty classic June day across eastern Iowa with highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thankfully, the humidity remains low for yet another day so the heat index is not a problem. Tomorrow morning, some showers and storms are possible in central Iowa and we may get in on a few of those ourselves as a weak system moves east. Otherwise, the main window to watch for stormy weather is later Friday night into Saturday morning. Some of those storms may be strong to severe along with a risk of heavy rainfall. It’s questionable if we’ll see any re-development on Saturday afternoon/evening, but if we do, it appears scattered at this point.

