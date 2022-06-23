Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam

An attack on an Uber driver in Las Vegas was caught on camera. (SOURCE: KSNV)
By Brett Forrest
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: The video above might be disturbing to some viewers.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – A shocking attack on an Uber driver was caught on video in Las Vegas.

The driver, Victoria Partridge, is recovering from her injuries, but she says she feels like no one cares about her situation. She now wants help and some justice.

The routine Uber drop-off turned into a brutal attack when several passengers began punching and attacking Partridge.

While the attack lasted about 30 seconds, Partridge said it felt more like an hour.

“I started thinking that I’m gonna die,” she said. “And when they left, I was just praying to God, thank God I’m alive.”

She’s been an Uber driver for over a year with more than 4,000 rides.

This recent one started out as a pickup on Fremont Street. When she got to the location and saw there were seven people, she told them she couldn’t take them since she has only six seatbelts in her vehicle.

“They’re like, ‘We’re not leaving,’” Partridge said. “‘We need, we need to get to our destination point. You’re our last chance please, please, please.’”

After several minutes of arguing and opening and closing the doors, Partridge said she gave up and took the seven women.

She’s thankful she caught what happened next on video.

“She started beating me up from the side,” Partridge said. “Another girl went out, opened my driver door and she started beating me up from that side.”

She said the attackers also threw her phone, stole money out of her tip jar and dented the side of her car.

She filed a police report and contacted Uber as soon as she got home.

“I don’t know how long it will take,” Partridge said. “And if we’re gonna get anything for this, I don’t know, I’m so frustrated.”

She filed the report with Las Vegas Metro Police on Sunday. Three days later, she hadn’t heard anything. As of Thursday, they still haven’t taken her video evidence.

“I didn’t go to the hospital because I have no insurance,” Partridge said. “I was afraid. I didn’t know if the Uber is gonna cover it or not. Because if they’re not gonna cover, I don’t know how [big] the bill is going to be.”

Uber eventually responded to the driver, saying the company will cover 100% of the car repairs and deposit a $5,000 donation to her account.

The company also said it will help the police investigation in any way it can.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man missing after grain bin collapse
Crews continue search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras
The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.
Iowa School of Beauty closing Ottumwa campus
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district

Latest News

Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge...
Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release
This still image is taken from Eric Greitens’ campaign commercial in which he said he’s hunting...
Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
About 45 sea turtles were helped to the water after hatching on a beach in Texas.
Critically endangered sea turtles hatch for first time on Texas beach