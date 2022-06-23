Advertisement

Nonprofit encourages community to leave a light on for Jodi this weekend

Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason...
Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason City.(FREE TO USE)
By Beret Leone
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – It’s been more than 25 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work. Huisentruit was a morning news anchor, working in Mason City.

This weekend, ahead of the day she vanished 27 years ago, there’s an effort to remember her. It’s a campaign called “Lights for Jodi.” Anyone and everyone is encouraged to leave a porch light on for Jodi.

The campaign is headed by by FindJodi, a group of journalists stationed across the country, working to keep Jodi’s story alive.

The same initiative started back in 1995, the year she went missing.

“We’re bringing it back now, so that people have a chance to show that they care,” FindJodi member Scott Fuller said. “Show their solidarity. Show they are thinking about Jodi. This is something people can do from anywhere.”

FindJodi also asks that anyone participating in the “Lights for Jodi” campaign to share a photo with “#LightsForJodi” on social media.

“Things like that mean a lot to the family,” Fuller said. “When they see all these people who still care and are still interested in seeing a resolution in Jodi’s case, it means a lot to them, too.”

Leave a light on for Jodi Friday through Saturday. Monday marks 27 years since Jodi disappeared.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked...
VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras
The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.
Iowa School of Beauty closing Ottumwa campus
This microscope photo provided by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in June 2022 shows...
World’s biggest bacterium found in Caribbean mangrove swamp

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: How to safeguard your online information
Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision
Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision