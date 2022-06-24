Advertisement

Driver finds body inside recycling truck among cardboard, police say

Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.
Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.(photovs/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine said a waste management employee discovered a body inside a recycling truck on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Scarborough Police Department, the driver of a recycling truck found the body of a deceased male among cardboard that the truck had picked up earlier.

The body was removed from the truck and taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision
gavel
Iowa City man that fired air rifle that hit driver ordered to pay more than $1,000
Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked...
VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

Latest News

Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area.
Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Federal court blocks FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales in US
Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible...
‘Serial rapist’ who preyed on women from dating apps likely has victims nationwide, police say
He could face up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to murder U.S. military...
US Army private admits plotting attack on military unit