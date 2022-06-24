Advertisement

Iowa City man that fired air rifle that hit driver ordered to pay more than $1,000

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and court fees after having fired the stray bullet that hit a driver passing by in Iowa City last year.

It’s the maximum fine 70-year-old Philip Olson could receive after he pleaded guilty to violating a city code for discharging a pellet gun within city limits.

Prosecutors said that in October 2021, Olson fired a .22 caliber air rifle at a squirrel from his home adjacent to Highway 6. The stray bullet hit Marine Lance Corporal Gabe Heefner as he was driving by.

Police then responded to a crash near the intersection of Highway 6 and Sycamore Street, where they said they found Heefner with a wound in his temple.

The 20-year-old still faces a long road of rehab and recovery.

Heefner’s family, along with the Johnson County Attorney, has called for Iowa to broaden the definition of a dangerous weapon to include pellet guns. That would have allowed Olson to face felony charges.

On Thursday, a court ordered Olson to pay $1,043.25 in fines and court fees.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked...
VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance
Filming is planned to take place from September to early October, organizers say.
Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras
The final day of operation for the school is August 27th, 2022.
Iowa School of Beauty closing Ottumwa campus
This microscope photo provided by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in June 2022 shows...
World’s biggest bacterium found in Caribbean mangrove swamp

Latest News

The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to...
Iowa State suspends men’s hockey club over hazing
Iowa city settles fatal police shooting suit for $5 million
FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of...
States make pitches to vote 1st in 2024 Democratic primaries
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast