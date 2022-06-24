Iowa politicians, organizations respond to US Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade ruling

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion, overturning Roe V. Wade. The decision could lead to abortion bans in as many as half the states.

Iowa’s elected officials as well as area organizations are sending out statements in response to Friday’s ruling.

Gov. Kim Reynolds:

“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley:

“Today’s decision recognized that the weak legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade has done more to provoke conflict than to resolve it, as the late Justice Ginsburg observed. In a meticulous and well-reasoned opinion, the court dispensed with a flawed precedent, as it has rightly done in landmark decisions throughout history.

“For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life – a right that must be protected.

“This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges.

“Regardless of your views on this issue, or any other issue for that matter, we all should respect the role of our impartial judiciary and the decisions that it renders. We’re blessed to live in a country where the people play a leading role in how we are governed. The people can advocate for policy priorities in the public square, the halls of Congress and at the ballot box, as so many pro-life Americans have done throughout the past five decades. Seeking to intimidate or attack the court or undermine its credibility because of an outcome that you don’t support is not the answer.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa):

“I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life. This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials.”

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02):

“As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn. Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual states to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn.

Just as I did when I was a State Senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-01):

“This decision will save countless lives. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and work to support expecting mothers and their babies.”

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03):

“Today is a tragic day for women and for all Americans. The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is unconscionable, cruel, and takes the power away from tens of millions of American women to make their own medical decisions.

I have seen firsthand how much progress women have made towards equal pay and equal rights in recent years. Because of the Roe decision, women just like me have been able to go to college, build careers, and plan their lives and families on their own terms. It will disproportionately affect the poor, minority communities, and anyone who can’t travel to another state or country to receive lifesaving medical care.

This decision takes our country back decades and threatens every American’s right to privacy.

Put simply, this decision is discriminatory, unfair, upends 50 years of precedent, and goes against the majority opinion of the American people.”

Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford):

“Today, the Supreme Court restored a fundamental truth Iowa Republicans have always known – life is precious. These past two weeks have brought significant victories for the pro-life movement both nationally and in Iowa. Iowa House Republicans will continue to protect the innocent lives of unborn children.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny:

“After decades of prayer, volunteering, and voting, the cause of the unborn won a victory many thought they would never see. As a pro-life caucus, Senate Republicans have led on the protection of life and will continue to do so. We look forward to continuing to advance the cause of the unborn.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn:

“It is a dark day for freedom in our nation as we reckon with the consequences of a 50-years-long vendetta against the freedoms protected by Roe v. Wade.”

“Iowa Democrats will continue to fight for every Iowan’s right to decide for themselves if, when, and with whom they want to have a family. And this decision has only strengthened our resolve to see these personal freedoms restored.”

“The majority of Iowans and Americans believe that abortion should be legal. Democrats in the U.S. House have voted multiple times to write the protections of Roe into law, but Republicans in the Senate block it every time.”

“We must elect Iowa Democrats at every level of government in order to protect abortion rights. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans will do everything in their power to outlaw abortion in our state.”

“This fight is not over – and I’m proud to stand alongside the Iowans organizing for a future where our personal freedoms are protected.”

Iowa Democratic Party First Vice Chair June Owens:

”I am terrified of what this decision means for myself and my community. Without the reproductive freedoms protected by Roe v. Wade, we lose the necessary autonomy we should be able to have over our lives, our bodies and our reproductive health.“

”And with the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision to allow restrictions on abortion care, Republican legislators are now given free rein to intrude into our personal lives and require Iowans to endure immeasurable obstacles to just receive medical care.“

”The state of reproductive health care in our state is abysmal –we’ve closed labor and delivery wards all over the state, Iowa Republicans took away funding for birth control and sex education, and all of the pregnancy-related deaths in our state in the last year were deemed preventable.“ all of the pregnancy-related deaths in our state in the year were deemed preventable.“

”Reproductive justice is not only the right to decide your own fate, but the right to a safe pregnancy and delivery, a welcoming community where your family can thrive, and the expectation that society will protect your children as they grow up.”

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States:

“The U.S. Supreme Court decision is wrong and will harm millions of people. This decision is an unconscionable rollback of fundamental rights for all people in the United States. Because people’s right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care. Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity.”

“We have been preparing for months to be able to best serve patients across our region. Our doors are open and Planned Parenthood is committed to providing abortion care where it remains legal. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We are now living through an unmatched moment where our rights to bodily autonomy are being decimated and, therefore, our democracy is being threatened. Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act.”

ACLU of Iowa:

Despite today’s devastating decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, we want to emphasize that abortion remains safe and legal in Iowa. Iowans want to keep it that way, and in the face of this shocking and dangerous decision, we will not give up the fight for abortion rights.

See the ACLU of Iowa’s full statement here.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and endangering their health and safety." (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.