Iowa State suspends men’s hockey club over hazing

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The men’s hockey club at Iowa State University has been suspended for the next academic year.

University officials announced Thursday an investigation found the club engaged in alcohol abuse, personal humiliation and hazing against new or rookie members.

An investigation also found the club coerced money from new members for admission, continued membership and status in the club.

A separate investigation found Recreation Services staff and the club’s coaches did not understand or have appropriate oversight of student complaints and club finances.

The club’s players, parents and alumni denied the allegations and said they would explore all options for responding to the suspension.

