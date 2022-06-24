Advertisement

Muggier with some storm chances

Some rounds of showers and storms are possible ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A few rounds of showers and storms remain possible over the next 36 hours.

This evening into tonight could have scattered activity throughout, with temperatures only falling toward the low 70s. After activity wanes somewhat by late morning, temperatures should climb ahead of a cold front in the afternoon. This is when the second round of storms is possible, a few of which could be on the strong to severe side. Some of these could also contain heavy downpours, so be prepared for the potential for quick-changing weather by later in the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

The front ushers in cooler and less humid air for a couple of days, before temperatures crank up again toward the middle of next week into the low 90s.

