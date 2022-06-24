Advertisement

States make pitches to vote 1st in 2024 Democratic primaries

FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of...
FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of caucusing gets underway at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2020. Iowa Democrats are proposing two key changes that they hope will increase participation and avoid the chaos that marred their 2020 caucuses. One change would allow Iowa Democrats to submit presidential preference cards by mail or in person before caucus night. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixteen states and Puerto Rico are jockeying for early slots on a new Democratic presidential primary calendar, offering presentations for party bosses on why they deserve to go first — or at least close to it.

Iowa has held the leadoff position since 1972, but technical glitches undermined its Democratic caucus two years ago. That sparked a clamor for change.

States are pressing their case over three days of Democrats’ Rules and Bylaws Committee meetings.

The full Democratic National Committee plans to vote in August. It could opt to alter the current order of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — or keep it the same.

