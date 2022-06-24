States make pitches to vote 1st in 2024 Democratic primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixteen states and Puerto Rico are jockeying for early slots on a new Democratic presidential primary calendar, offering presentations for party bosses on why they deserve to go first — or at least close to it.

Iowa has held the leadoff position since 1972, but technical glitches undermined its Democratic caucus two years ago. That sparked a clamor for change.

States are pressing their case over three days of Democrats’ Rules and Bylaws Committee meetings.

The full Democratic National Committee plans to vote in August. It could opt to alter the current order of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — or keep it the same.

