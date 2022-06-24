Advertisement

Storm chances return to wrap up the work week

At least a round or two of showers and storms appear likely over the next couple of days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A somewhat more active period of weather is ahead as chances for showers and storms return.

Most of tonight should remain dry, though, with increased cloudiness for most. Lows tonight drop into the upper 60s. A round of showers and storms is possible in the morning on Friday, with likely a fair amount of dry time for the afternoon and evening. Highs are held back by clouds a bit, likely limited to the low 80s.

Another round of storms is possible later Friday night into Saturday, with scattered activity possible until a cold front passes by Saturday night. Some of these storms could be a bit strong, with heavy downpours possible. Temperatures likely reach the upper 80s to around 90 before the front arrives.

In the front’s wake, cooler and drier air settles in for Sunday into Monday, but a gradual warming trend resumes with highs near the 90s by the middle of next week.

