Watch for rain this morning

Watch for some rain around the area this morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are watching some rain that will affect our area this morning. This afternoon, things looks just fine. Later tonight into tomorrow still looks like another time to watch for some thunderstorms. It appears two rounds are likely with some re-development possible in the mid-late afternoon hours. As we’ve highlighted through the week, a severe risk exists with any storms that move through with some gusty wind and hail the primary threats. Behind this front, it’ll be a taste of September on Sunday with highs into the 70s. Have a great weekend!

