The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There’s a wide range of emotions to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Outside the high court, large crowds of protesters are making their voices heard.

At The White House, the administration is calling on lawmakers to take action.

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.

Friday’s ruling will mean access to legal abortion may be more difficult for Americans living in states that want to regulate or ban abortion.

The decision comes after the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act last month.

Gray Washington News Bureau asked Klein what the administration’s next step will be to respond to the ruling.

“The only body that can restore this right no amount of executive action can counteract a fundamental right that has been taken away by the Supreme Court is Congress,” said Klein.

The ruling was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

His argument declares that abortion is not a right protected by the constitution—and that the decision should return to the states.

In opposition, Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan argued that this will have far-reaching impacts on women’s rights—with the decision still allowing for bans on abortion.

Thirteen states have already passed laws aimed at further restricting legal access to abortion as early as conception. Some ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are promising legislative action to federally protect the right to an abortion, but they would need Republican support in the Senate.

