Advertisement

Groups in Spain and Morocco push for border deaths inquiry

Groups in Spain and Morocco push for border deaths inquiry
Groups in Spain and Morocco push for border deaths inquiry(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Human rights organizations in Spain and Morocco have called on both countries to investigate the deaths of at least 18 Africans and injuries suffered by dozens more who attempted to scale the border fence that surrounds a Spanish enclave in North Africa. Moroccan authorities said a “stampede” of people tried to climb the iron fence that separates Melilla and Morocco on Friday.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said 76 civilians were injured along with 140 Moroccan security officers. Local authorities cited by Morocco’s official MAP news agency said the death toll increased to 18 after several migrants died in the hospital. The Moroccan Human Rights Association reported 27 dead, but the figure couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision
gavel
Iowa City man that fired air rifle that hit driver ordered to pay more than $1,000
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa politicians, organizations respond to US Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade ruling
Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason...
Nonprofit encourages community to leave a light on for Jodi this weekend
Iowa city settles fatal police shooting suit for $5 million

Latest News

Queen, politicians to inaugurate refugee museum in Denmark
Queen, politicians to inaugurate refugee museum in Denmark
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden signs landmark bipartisan gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’
FILE PHOTO - Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry...
Army Guard troops risk dismissal as vaccine deadline looms
A rainy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine
A rainy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine