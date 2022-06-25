Advertisement

A rainy Saturday morning followed by

A rainy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A few showers and storms are moving through southern Iowa this morning. However, the heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the 60s. Sunday and Monday look gorgeous, with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
Iowa gun rights and gun control groups react to SCOTUS decision
gavel
Iowa City man that fired air rifle that hit driver ordered to pay more than $1,000
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa politicians, organizations respond to US Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade ruling
Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason...
Nonprofit encourages community to leave a light on for Jodi this weekend
Iowa city settles fatal police shooting suit for $5 million

Latest News

Showers and storms are possible tonight.
Muggier with some storm chances
Showers and storms are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Watch for rain this morning
Clouds increase tonight.
Storm chances return to wrap up the work week