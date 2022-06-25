A rainy Saturday morning followed by

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A few showers and storms are moving through southern Iowa this morning. However, the heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the 60s. Sunday and Monday look gorgeous, with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

