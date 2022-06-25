Advertisement

To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s tight restrictions on who can carry a handgun, condemnation erupted from liberal leaders and activists. But some public defenders, often allies of progressive activists, have praised the court’s ruling, saying gun-permitting rules like New York’s have long been a license for racial discrimination.

The defense lawyers say that by making it a crime for most people to carry a handgun, New York and a few other states have ended up putting people — overwhelmingly people of color — behind bars for conduct that would be legal elsewhere.

