A beautiful end to the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Sunday is looking spectacular thanks to high-pressure building across Eastern Iowa! We’re waking up to sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Highs this afternoon will be comfortable, rising into the mid-70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Monday’s forecast is also beautiful, with a mostly sunny sky and highs climbing into the low 80s. Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week, potentially into the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

