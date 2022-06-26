Advertisement

A beautiful end to the weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Sunday is looking spectacular thanks to high-pressure building across Eastern Iowa! We’re waking up to sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Highs this afternoon will be comfortable, rising into the mid-70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Monday’s forecast is also beautiful, with a mostly sunny sky and highs climbing into the low 80s. Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week, potentially into the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

