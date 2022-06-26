Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction.

Ukraine’s war-time martial laws include a provision allowing Ukrainians, both soldiers and civilians, to apply and marry on the same day. In the Kyiv region alone, more than 4,000 couples have jumped at the expedited opportunity, seizing the day. One new husband proposed to his then-girlfriend in the opening hours of the Russian invasion. If death do us part, he figured, then let it be as husband and wife.

