Cooler and drier air on the way

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A one-two punch of frontal boundaries this evening is ushering in a more pleasant air mass to wrap up the weekend.

Lows tonight drop into the mid 60s with dewpoints gradually dropping, too. Sunshine greets most of us on Sunday, with a northwest breeze through the day. As a result. highs will likely only reach the mid to upper 70s.

A gradual warming trend takes place through about midweek, as highs get back toward the 90s by Wednesday into Thursday. Dew points creep upward, too, which brings in a storm chance by Thursday night into Friday.

