Windows broken, other property damaged by group marching in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group marching through the Hollywood District caused damage to businesses and property on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A center to help woman during their pregnancy in NE Portland was vandalized by a destructive group of people angry with SCOTUS over turning Roe V. Wade. According to the center’s website, they’ve been serving pregnant woman in our community since 1971. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/h1GKQkbHeS — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) June 26, 2022

PPB said on Saturday at about 10 p.m., a group of more than 60 people marched from Grant Park at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast U.S. Grant Place. Most participants were dressed in all black, and they began breaking windows and spraying graffiti.

Several banks and coffee shops had broken windows. A Portland Public Schools van had broken windows and was tagged with paint. A pregnancy resource center - Mother and Child Education Center - was vandalized. A Tesla had its front and back windshield shattered. The vehicle was also spray painted pink.

Police said the group left the area by 10:45 p.m.

Executive Director of Mother and Child Education Center, Maura White, said the group seemingly believed they were an anti-abortion center, which she said isn’t true.

“We believe women have the right to make their own choices,” she said.

White said what they really do is provide necessities and resources to parents and caretakers in need, free of charge.

“We do birthing classes, all that kind of stuff. Newborn care, diapers, wipes, anything they might need. We’re emergency services, that’s what we do,” she said.

Now, they’re going to have to close up shop for at least a week until they can get the damage taken care of by their insurance.

“I already looked at like how many people were planning to come Monday and Tuesday and we’re going to have to not have them come,” White said. “There’s at least $10,000 of damage, so we’ve gotta figure out how we’re going to claim it, what we’re going to do, how we’re going to fix all the windows. I was so sad last night.”

PPB said it was monitoring the crowd but did not have the resources it needed to take action. At the time, there was an injury shooting and stabbing in east Portland, a felony assault in the central city and marchers at a festival at Irving Park blocked traffic. There were also reports of street racers doing stunts across Portland.

PPB said officers are working to contact affected business owners and help with securing their buildings. Graffiti removal has already begun.

PPB said it will continue to conduct follow-up investigations, and arrests may be possible. Officers are asking businesses and residents in the area who have surveillance cameras to send any video of the events to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-169901. Most of the damage took place between 10:06 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

Anyone who had damage and hasn’t made a report is asked to do so by calling (503) 823-3333 or online.

