Another day of nice conditions on Monday

Expect a pleasant start to the workweek.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you liked Sunday’s weather, then Monday will be good for you, too. But, change is on the way.

Temperatures on Monday will start off in the mid 50s and climb toward the low 80s. Winds won’t be as strong as what we experienced at times on Sunday, contributing to a nice day.

Sunshine will remain abundant through the next few days, with a gradual increase in high temperatures. This coincides with an increase in humidity, so expect a more summerlike feel to the air by midweek when highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This change culminates in a chance for showers and storms that begins Thursday night through parts of Saturday. This somewhat more active pattern may linger through more of the longer July 4th weekend, which we’ll be able to get a better idea of how it will play out in the next few days.

