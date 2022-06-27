Advertisement

LIVE: Sentencing for man who shot and killed Iowa State Trooper

The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael Lang: guilty on all charges, including first degree murder.
By Adam Carros
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - At least six people will give victim impact statements as the man who shot and killed an Iowa State Trooper last year is sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Lang shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home in April 2021 after Lang had assaulted a Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop. Lang later surrendered.

Lang was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer last month. The first-degree murder charge carries with it a life prison sentence without parole.

At least six people are scheduled to give victim impact statements during the hearing in Grundy Center. That hearing will also hear an appeal from Lang’s attorneys seeking a new trial on appeal.

