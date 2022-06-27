Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Pro-choice abortion advocates marched from Schwiebert Park in Rock Island to downtown Davenport Monday afternoon to protest the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. About 150 to 200 people participated.

Organizers led the group over the Centennial Bridge at about 1 p.m. on Monday. The protest remained peaceful.

Earlier this month, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled there is no state constitutional right to abortion, overturning a 2019 precedent. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has spoken in favor of restricting or banning abortion in Iowa. Currently, abortion remains legal in Illinois and Iowa, however, some restrictions apply in Iowa.

