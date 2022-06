OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a really nice one today with sunshine, lighter wind and highs around 80. Lows tonight should fall down into the 50s once again. Some warmer temperatures are still on track for Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 90 each day. A cold front moves south into the area on Friday which may lead to a few scattered storms. Have a great week!

