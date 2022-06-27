Advertisement

Sunshine continues, but heat will return by the mid-week

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a lovely start to the work week across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight temperatures will cool into the mid-60s with a mostly clear sky. Tuesday also looks spectacular, with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

However, heat is on the way, with highs rising into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for showers and storms will move in at the end of the week.

