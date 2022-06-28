Advertisement

30 cats, kittens rescued from ‘feces-filled home’ in Pocahontas County

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats and kittens from a home in Pocahontas...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats and kittens from a home in Pocahontas County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats and kittens from a home in Pocahontas County.

The ARL said the cats and kittens were left in a hot, filthy house, without food or water. The home did not have electricity during a time when temperatures were in the upper 80′s and 90′s.

The team said when they arrived, the smell of urine hit them immediately. They said they found feces, urine and trash covered floors, stairs and even countertops. They also found the floor of a closet area covered in an inch thick layer of feces.

“Many of the cats and kittens are thin, with ear mites, ear infections, fleas and skin infections,” the ARL said in a news release. “Two mama cats were nursing litters of kittens only a couple of weeks old. There is no way they would have survived much longer in the heat and filth, without any food or water. All remain under the care of the ARL’s Miracle Medical Team.”

An investigation into this case remains ongoing. The ARL is accepting donations to help take care of the cats and kittens.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael...
Victim impact statements read in Lang Sentencing hearing
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train...
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed

Latest News

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley
Sen. Grassley calls on FBI to release briefing on pro-abortion group vandalism across the country
Officer Valerie Rose hands out ice cream tickets to children wearing their helmets
Iowa police department hands out ice cream tickets for ‘You’ve Been Ticketed’ campaign
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
SCPD Ice Cream Tickets