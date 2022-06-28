Advertisement

Another heat wave moves in

Another heat wave moves in
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was another picture-perfect summer day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Tonight’s lows will cool into the mid-60s across the region.

Even though sunshine will continue Wednesday, the heat will also return. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will climb into the 90s. Make sure to keep your AC running!

However, cooler air will return Friday as a cold front moves through the region by the end of the week. Showers and storms are also possible along the front Thursday night and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael...
Victim impact statements read in Lang Sentencing hearing
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train...
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed

Latest News

kyou wx
Warm and dry weather continues
Sunshine continues but heat will return by mid-week
Sunshine continues, but heat will return by the mid-week
kyou wx
Sunny and comfortable today
Temperatures fall toward the mid 50s.
Another day of nice conditions on Monday