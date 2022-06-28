Another heat wave moves in

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was another picture-perfect summer day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Tonight’s lows will cool into the mid-60s across the region.

Even though sunshine will continue Wednesday, the heat will also return. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will climb into the 90s. Make sure to keep your AC running!

However, cooler air will return Friday as a cold front moves through the region by the end of the week. Showers and storms are also possible along the front Thursday night and Friday.

